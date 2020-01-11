Portolese powers McDonald past Sebring in battle of state ranked teams

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald topped Sebring 72-54 in a battle of two state-ranked teams in Division IV Friday night.



The game was broadcast live as the WKBN Game of the Week.



Zach Rasile led all scorers with 28 points. Jake Portolese notched a double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds in the victory.

Jake Hunter led Sebring with 19 points, while Gabe Lazner added 18 points in the setback.

Sebring drops to 9-2 overall on the season, and 4-2 in the MVAC. The Trojans return to action Tuesday on the road at Waterloo.

McDonald improves to 10-1 overall on the season, and 5-1 in league play. The Blue Devils return to the floor Saturday at Warren JFK.