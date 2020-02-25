Porter leads Cavs to comeback win over Heat, 125-119 in OT

CLEVELAND (AP) – Rookie swingman Kevin Porter Jr. scored a season-high 30 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from a 22-point deficit to defeat the Miami Heat 125-119 in overtime. Cleveland trailed 84-62 in the third quarter before its stunning rally. Porter hit the go-ahead basket with 1:20 to play in overtime. Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Miami, which couldn’t hold the big lead and was outplayed by Cleveland down the stretch.

