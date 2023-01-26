CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WKBN) – Veteran college basketball television analyst Billy Packer has died at the age of 82 from kidney failure.

His son Mark announced the death on social media late Thursday night.

Packer served as an analyst and color commentator for every Final Four since 1975 on NBC and CBS.

He started his broadcasting career in 1974 with NBC Sports and later moved over to CBS when that network acquired the broadcast rights to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in 1981.

For his television work, Packwer received an Emmy Award in 1993.

During his career, he analyzed games alongside play-by-play broadcasters Curt Gowdy, Dick Enberg, Brent Musburger and Jim Nantz.