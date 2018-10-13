Wilmington clinches Region 4 title; wins 6th straight game Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) - Wilmington won the Region 4 championship by defeating Sharpsville on the road, 48-14. Robert Pontius scored a total of 4 touchdowns (3 rushing, 1 passing) as now the 'Hounds have won 6 in a row en route to their 7-1 mark. Wilmington has averaged 57 points per game during that stretch. Sharpsville falls to 6-2 as their 4-game winning streak comes to an end.

Pontius struck first for Wilmington as he scored on a 2-yard run which was the ‘Hounds opening drive (11 pays, 67 yards).

Back comes Sharpsville as Kobe Joseph caught a short pass from Nick Alexander which resulted in six points for the Blue Devils. The touchdown was set up by a long 50-yard pass to Joe Bornes from Alexander.

Alexander does it again. This time, he found Joseph - once again - behind the coverage on the left side for 71 yards as Sharpsville scored twice quickly.

It didn't take Wilmington long to answer - Cam Marett raced 75-yards to pay dirt to tie the game just 17 seconds after the Blue Devil touchdown connection.

Moments later, Marett makes a big play on defense as he intercepted a pass at the end of the first quarter. Thanks to his defensive efforts, Ethan Susen caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Pontius to give the Greyhounds' the 21-14 advantage early on in the second quarter.

Marett scampered 55-yards setting up another Greyhound score. This time, Pontius scores from one-yard away to double up Sharpsville (28-14).

After Susen's touchdown run, Wilmington scored the game's next four touchdowns to extend their lead to 34-14 with just under 4 minutes to play in the first half.

Midway through the third quarter, Marett continues his big day with another touchdown - his second score on the evening. Then, at the end of the third frame, Pontius did it again - as he rushed for his third touchdown (and also tossed another).

Scoring Chart

Wilmington, 48- 14 (FINAL)

First Quarter

W – Robert Pontius, 2-yard TD run (W 7-0, 7:29)

S – Kobe Joseph, 3-yard TD catch from Nick Alexander (T 7-7, 4:26)

S – Kobe Joseph, 71-yard TD catch from Nick Alexander (S 14-7, 2:01)

W – Cam Marett, 75-yard TD run (T 14-14, 1:44)

Second Quarter

W – Ethan Susen, 30-yard TD catch from Robert Pontius (W 21-14, 10:10)

W – Robert Pontius, 1-yard TD run (W 28-14, 6:49)

W – Ethan Susen, 1-yard TD run (W 34-14, 3:48)

Third Quarter

W – Cam Marett, 10-yard TD run (W 41-14, 5:18)

W – Robert Pontius, 72-yard TD run (W 0:57)

Next week, Sharpsville travels to West Middlesex while Wilmington welcomes Hickory.

Region 4 Standings

x-Wilmington – 3-0 (7-1)

Sharpsville – 2-1 (6-2)

Greenville – 1-2 (3-5)

Lakeview – 0-3 (1-7)