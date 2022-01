YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Alyssa Pompelia connected on a trio of three-point shots in the first quarter to lead Howland past East, 53-27. The Lady Tigers improve to 11-5 overall.

Pompelia scored a game-high 20 points.

Jamie DeSalvo, Mia Barrish and Alyssa Massucci all had six points apiece.

Howland will play at Boardman on Saturday. The Tigers are seeking their sixth straight win.

East was led by Samair Colon, who posted 13 points.

The Golden Bears will welcome Harding on Saturday.