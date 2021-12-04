Pompelia leads Howland by Ursuline in second half

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland’s senior Alyssa Pompelia led the Lady Tigers with 23 points in their 47-36 win over Ursuline.

Howland trailed by 1-points at halftime to Ursuline (18-17) before outscoring the Irish 30-18 in the second half.

Alyssa Massucci and Mia Barrish added 8 and 6 points for the Tigers. Howland (1-3) will play at Marlington on Wednesday.

Alayna Smith took team-high honors for Ursuline with 15 points. The Irish (0-3) will look to earn their first win of the season when they welcome Canfield on Wednesday.