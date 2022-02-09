THIBODAUX, La. (WJW)– Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson was arrested on multiple drug charges following a traffic stop in Louisiana on Monday.

Thibodaux police pulled over Robinson’s Cadillac Escalade for a traffic violation. That’s when the K-9 alerted officers to the smell of narcotics in the SUV. Police said they found cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax and marijuana.

Later, the police department’s narcotics division searched Robinson’s properties. They discovered drugs worth about $120,810, according to Thibodaux police.

Robinson was taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he remains on a $315,000.00 bond.

Here’s a list of what was seized:

Approximately 3.16 pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine

Approximately 2.22 pounds of suspected cocaine

Approximately 38.89 pounds of suspected marijuana

Approximately 4 grams of crack cocaine

Approximately 227 doses of suspected hydrocodone

Approximately 48 doses of suspected oxycodone

Approximately 18 doses of alprazolam

A large assortment of drug trafficking and packaging equipment/paraphernalia

Firearm magazines and ammunition

A small amount of U.S. currency

Robinson was selected with the second overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Rams. He signed with the Browns in 2018 and became a free agent after the 2019 season.

In February 2020, he was arrested in Texas with 157 pounds of marijuana.