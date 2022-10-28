JEFFERSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Falcon Pride Stadium hosted Jefferson’s first home post-season game in school history.

Third time’s the charm for the Falcons as they defeated Poland, 14-13, for their first playoff win in the program’s third week 11 matchup (1-2).

Trent Hodge hauled in a 52-yard catch from Grant Hitchcock in the fourth quarter. Hitchcock took it in from 12 yards out. He also converted the fourth down.

The Falcons closed out the regular season by posting their first winning season since 2015 (6-4). With their win, they also reached their first eight-win campaign since 2012 (8-2).

Jefferson (8-3) will play the winner of Girard/Hubbard in the Region 13 Quarterfinals.

Poland, who was making their 14th playoff appearance in the last 16 seasons, was eliminated with a 5-6 mark after dropping their final three games.

Daniel Nittoli ran in the game’s first score on a 10-yard dash to give the Bulldogs the advantage in the first quarter. Cole Fulton also scored on the first play of the fourth quarter to give the advantage to Poland (13-6).

The Bulldogs last lost a first-round game in 2017 (to Cardinal Mooney, 13-7).