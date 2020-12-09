Poland’s Ryan Williams steps down as head football coach

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Seminary high school is looking for new head football coach.

On Wednesday, Ryan Williams resigned from the program after serving the last five years as head coach. During that span, Williams posted a record of 36-18, and led the Bulldogs to the playoffs three times, including a Division IV Regional Championship in 2019.

“It has been my honor and blessing to coach the game I love; at a place I love. I love this community and would cherish the opportunity to serve it by continuing to coach the kids of this community in other capacities,” said Williams via a press release. “The past five years has been a lifelong dream come true and while this was never going to be an easy one, I am convinced that this is the right time for this decision.”

Poland’s Athletic Administrator Brian Banfield added, “I’ve known Ryan for the past twelve years, and he has always been a passionate, caring person for the Poland Bulldog football program and the community. I would want Ryan to know that he has done an excellent job of continuing the proud, rich tradition of Poland football. My best wishes and gratitude are extended to Coach Williams and his family for their many sacrifices on behalf of the Poland Football Program.”

The district expects to accept Williams resignation at its board of education meeting Monday, December 14, 2020 and then start the process of filling the position.