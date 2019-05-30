Poland’s perfect season ends, fall to Jonathan Alder in state semifinals

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland softball team had their season end after the Bulldogs lost in the Division II state semifinals to Jonathan Alder 6-3 at Akron Firestone Stadium.

Alder jumped on Poland early thanks to a Jillian Jakse 2-run home run which made it 2-0. The Pioneers added 2 more runs in the inning to make it 4-0.

Poland responded in their half of the inning, plating two runs, one thanks to Ally Nittoli’s RBI-single. She finished the day 1-3 with an RBI.

The Bulldogs trailed 6-2 going to the 7th and had runners on 2nd and 3rd with one out when Camryn Lattanzio smoked one to right field to Cierra Clark who gunned Lattanzio down at first for the 2nd out in the inning.

Nittoli was the last hope for Poland, but lined out to first to end the game.

It was Poland’s first loss of the season, they finish the year 29-1.