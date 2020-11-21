Poland’s Grisdale says his group is ‘one of the most athletic we’ve had’

Poland Bulldogs

Coach: Ken Grisdale

2019-20 record: 17-7 (11-3, Northeast 8)

Last ranked: #4 in Division 2 on February 18, 2019

Returning Letter winners: Seniors Brody Todd and Andrew Centofanti; Juniors Michael Gordon and Ross Dedo; and Sophomore JP Genova

Ken Grisdale is approaching the 500-win plateau for his career. Entering his 28th year, the Bulldogs appear to be in store for another big season, despite the fact that they lost three of their top four scorers to graduation (Michael Cougras – 12.6 PPG, Adam Kassem – 8.6 PPG, Zach Kassem – 6.1 PPG).

“If we can navigate the COVID-19 waters and stay healthy, this team has the potential to be very good,” said Coach Grisdale. “Probably, top to bottom, one of the most athletic and physical teams we’ve had in a while.”

Brody Todd and Andrew Centofanti (8.0 PPG, 3.9 RPG) are two returning seniors. Underclassmen such as Michael Gordon (5.7 PPG, 2.3 RPG), Ross Dedo and JP Genova (4.4 PPG) lettered last year and are expected to play a big role in this season’s team. Others who are expected to contribute will be seniors Isaac Moncilovich (7 games played), Josh Christie (7 games played) and Dom DeToro (8 games played) as well as juniors Christian Colosimo and Jack Fulton. Sophomores Bryce Barringer (10 games played), Carson Maurer and Luke Generalovich will likely be in the mix as well.

Grisdale indicates, “Defense and rebounding will be major keys that’ll dictate our tempo and impact how efficient we will be on offense.”

2019-20 Northeast 8 Conference Standings

Struthers – 12-2 (19-3)

Poland – 11-3 (17-7)

Girard – 9-5 (9-14)

South Range – 8-6 (16-9)

Lakeview – 6-8 (11-13)

Jefferson – 6-8 (9-14)

Hubbard – 3-11 (8-15)

Niles – 2-12 (5-18)

2020-21 Schedule

Poland

Dec. 1 – Howland

Dec. 8 – at LaBrae

Dec. 11 – at Girad

Dec. 15 – at Lakeview

Dec. 18 – Jefferson

Dec. 22 – Boardman

Dec. 29 – at Canfield

Jan. 5 – Hubbard

Jan. 8 – at Niles

Jan. 12 – at Struthers

Jan. 15 – at South Range

Jan. 19 – at Springfield

Jan. 22 – Girard

Jan. 26 – Hubbard

Jan. 29 – at Jefferson

Jan. 30 – Liberty

Feb. 2 – at Hubbard

Feb. 5 – Niles

Feb. 9 – Struthers

Feb. 12 – South Range

Feb. 16 – at Fitch

Feb. 19 – Canfield