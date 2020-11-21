Poland’s Grisdale says his group is ‘one of the most athletic we’ve had’

Poland Bulldogs
Coach: Ken Grisdale
2019-20 record: 17-7 (11-3, Northeast 8)
Last ranked: #4 in Division 2 on February 18, 2019
Returning Letter winners: Seniors Brody Todd and Andrew Centofanti; Juniors Michael Gordon and Ross Dedo; and Sophomore JP Genova
Ken Grisdale is approaching the 500-win plateau for his career. Entering his 28th year, the Bulldogs appear to be in store for another big season, despite the fact that they lost three of their top four scorers to graduation (Michael Cougras – 12.6 PPG, Adam Kassem – 8.6 PPG, Zach Kassem – 6.1 PPG).
“If we can navigate the COVID-19 waters and stay healthy, this team has the potential to be very good,” said Coach Grisdale. “Probably, top to bottom, one of the most athletic and physical teams we’ve had in a while.”
Brody Todd and Andrew Centofanti (8.0 PPG, 3.9 RPG) are two returning seniors. Underclassmen such as Michael Gordon (5.7 PPG, 2.3 RPG), Ross Dedo and JP Genova (4.4 PPG) lettered last year and are expected to play a big role in this season’s team. Others who are expected to contribute will be seniors Isaac Moncilovich (7 games played), Josh Christie (7 games played) and Dom DeToro (8 games played) as well as juniors Christian Colosimo and Jack Fulton. Sophomores Bryce Barringer (10 games played), Carson Maurer and Luke Generalovich will likely be in the mix as well.
Grisdale indicates, “Defense and rebounding will be major keys that’ll dictate our tempo and impact how efficient we will be on offense.”
2019-20 Northeast 8 Conference Standings
Struthers – 12-2 (19-3)
Poland – 11-3 (17-7)
Girard – 9-5 (9-14)
South Range – 8-6 (16-9)
Lakeview – 6-8 (11-13)
Jefferson – 6-8 (9-14)
Hubbard – 3-11 (8-15)
Niles – 2-12 (5-18)
2020-21 Schedule
Poland
Dec. 1 – Howland
Dec. 8 – at LaBrae
Dec. 11 – at Girad
Dec. 15 – at Lakeview
Dec. 18 – Jefferson
Dec. 22 – Boardman
Dec. 29 – at Canfield
Jan. 5 – Hubbard
Jan. 8 – at Niles
Jan. 12 – at Struthers
Jan. 15 – at South Range
Jan. 19 – at Springfield
Jan. 22 – Girard
Jan. 26 – Hubbard
Jan. 29 – at Jefferson
Jan. 30 – Liberty
Feb. 2 – at Hubbard
Feb. 5 – Niles
Feb. 9 – Struthers
Feb. 12 – South Range
Feb. 16 – at Fitch
Feb. 19 – Canfield
More stories from WKBN.com: