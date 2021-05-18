Poland’s Grisdale officially signs to play Division I college basketball

Poland Senior Jackie Grisdale officially signed to continue her basketball career in the college ranks at at Quinnipiac

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland senior Jackie Grisdale officially signed to continue her basketball career in the college ranks at at Quinnipiac on Monday.

During her high school career with the Bulldogs, Grisdale piled up a program record of 1,503 career points.

She also holds the school record for three pointers in a game, in a season and all-time.

Grisdale is a four-time conference champion as well as a two-time district champion.

She helped lead the Bulldogs to 100 wins during her career, including 22 games this season.