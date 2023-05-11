POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland rolled past Canton South 13-3 on Thursday in the Division III softball sectional final.

Mary Brant went 5-5 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBIs in the win for the Lady Bulldogs.

Elianna Thompson and Leanne Williams collected three hits each while Trevis finished with two hits including a double.

Senior and Cleveland State University commit Katie McDonald picked up her 13th victory in the circle striking out 11 Wildcat batters and scattering six hits.

With the win, Poland improves to 13-8 overall on the season.

Poland advances to meet Brookfield in the Division III district semifinal next Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at South Range High School.