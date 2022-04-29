HAMDEN, Connecticut (WKBN) – Poland’s all-time leading scorer and Quinnipiac freshman Jackie Grisdale was surprised by her team on Friday afternoon with a full basketball scholarship.

The Quinnipiac women’s basketball team embraced Grisdale after the announcement and celebrated with a congratulatory cake.

In her freshman season with the Bobcats, Grisdale played in 27 games, recording 126 points, 15 assists, nine steals and 13 offensive rebounds.

While at Poland, Grisdale competed in six different sports and is the most decorated student-athlete in school history, graduating with 20 varsity letters.

She broke four basketball school records and scored more points than any boys or girls player in school history with 1,503.

Grisdale was also named WKBN’s 2021 Student Athlete of the Year.