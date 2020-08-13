Poland’s 305-pound lineman makes college choice; will play close to home

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Senior Lineman Karter Kellgren has verbally committed to play college football at Youngstown State University.

He made his announcement on social media on Thursday.

Kellgren stands 6’5″ and weighs 305 pounds, and was a member of the WKBN Five Blocks of Granite last Fall. He says that he chose to stay home and play at YSU since family and friends would be able to watch him play.

“YSU is getting a guy that definitely respects the tradition and the hard-nosed tradition that YSU has always had, that Youngstown football has always had. I’m ready to get to work and show them what I got,” Kellgren said.

He chose to play for the Penguins over Akron and Indiana State.