HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland defeated Hubbard on the road, 45-28.

The Bulldogs were led by Mary Brant and Elliana Thompson, who both scored 10-points. Allie Grope drained a pair of three-point baskets to finish with 8 points as well.

Next up for Poland will be a home matchup with Girard on Thursday.

Hubbard’s sophomore guard Khamyah Howell scored 6 of her game-high 11-points in the final quarter. Freshman Aniyah McElroy added 6 points for the Eagles.

Hubbard will visit Niles on Thursday.