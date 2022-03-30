POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Mary Brant hit a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Poland rallied past Hubbard 2-1 Wednesday afternoon.

Poland pitcher Katie McDonald struck out 11 in the win, holding Hubbard to one run on just four hits.

Hubbard’s Hayle Croyle piled up 13 strikeouts and took a perfect game into the seventh inning. Croyle also doubled for the Eagles, leading the team with two hits in the contest.

The game was scoreless heading into the sixth inning when Gillian Ryser drove in Alexis Najdusak on an RBI single, which gave Hubbard a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Poland senior Emily Denney drew a leadoff walk. She advances to third on a sacrifice bunt.

With the tying run at third base, Brant lined a 1-0 pitch to center field for the game winner, giving the Lady Bulldogs their first win of the season.