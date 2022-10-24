POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland shut out United 3-0 in the Division III Girls Soccer District Semifinals on Monday evening.

Ava Blinsky, Ariana Daniels and Sophia Generalovich tallied goals for the Bulldogs.

Blinsky and Kennedy Henderson had one assist apiece.

Poland goalkeeper Leanne Williams finished the night with three saves in the victory.

With the win, Poland improves to 16-3 on the season. The Bulldogs advance to face Cardinal Mooney in the Division III District Championship game on Thursday at 6 p.m. at South Range High School.

United’s season comes to an end with a record of 9-8-1.