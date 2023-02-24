CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – During the finals of the OHSAA state swimming and diving tournament at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton, Poland senior Chris Lattanzio ended his career as a Bulldog on the podium.

To start the day, Lattanzio placed 14th in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:59.50.

But it was in the 100-yard freestyle that he secured a podium finish with a time of 47.83 in the 100 free to finish eighth overall.

Lattanzio said the crazy atmosphere of the state meet raised the excitement level on the last day and felt even better after the race to finish off his career with a medal around his neck.