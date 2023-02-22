YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland senior Chris Lattanzio is no stranger to the OHSAA Swimming & Diving State Tournament, after breaking several school records on his way to qualify in multiple events again.

Lattanzio will compete in the 100 Yard Freestyle and 200 Yard Individual Medley, both events he actually already holds the school record in.

Lattanzio says that being at this point in the season means a lot this year, considering he wasn’t sure of the future of his swim career a few months ago.

In total, Lattanzio sees his name nine times throughout the Poland swim team record books between individual and relay results.

Division II Swimming boys’ and girls’ prelims begin at C.T. Branin Natatorium on Thursday at 5 p.m.

To view a full list of the local qualifiers 2023 OHSAA State Swimming & Diving meet, click here.