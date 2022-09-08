HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Both the Poland Bulldogs and Hubbard Eagles boys’ soccer teams entered this game with a 3-0 NE-8 Conference record, tied atop the standings.

After a scoreless first half, Hubbard’s Caden Candor sent a great cross with Kaleb Jackson on the other end and found the back of the net to put the Eagles up 1-0 with a little over 50 minutes played in this one.

Poland, looking to strike back, had a Noah Huda free kick off the crossbar, but Derek Thomas was there to finally put it away to knot it up at 1-1.

Then with the 2-minute mark nearing, Poland’s Jacob Hayes took it himself.

“All season, this group of seniors they’ve been pushing me because I haven’t been doing my best all year and I’ve known that,” Poland sophomore Jacob Hayes said. “They know that and they know to push me. So after this go, they all came on. Yeah, they told me I’d had a great shot and I got my confidence and hopefully I can keep that moving forward.”

The Bulldogs completed the comeback win 2-1 and take over first in the NE-8 Conference.

“They continued to stay mentally tough and kind of battle through every single every single minute of that last 40 minutes,” Poland boys soccer coach Brian Garcar said. “You know, we talk about it practice making sure shots count when when you get them, because you may not get a ton of them and and overall we had two good finishes at the end.”