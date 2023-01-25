HAMDEN, Conn. (WKBN) — Poland graduate Jackie Grisdale continues to excel in the women’s college basketball ranks at Quinnipiac.

Now in her second season with the Bobcats, Grisdale is averaging 9.6 points per game, which is the third-highest on the team.

The former two-time WKBN Starting 5 winner also leads the Bobcats in average minutes played with an average of 33.6 per game.

She is also shooting 41.1% from the floor, ranking her 20th in the MAAC. In addition, Grisdale ranks 15th in the conference in 3-point shooting percentage at 33.8%.

Photo Courtesy: Rob Rasmussen

The former Bulldogs’ standout earned MAAC All-Rookie Team honors in 2021-22, becoming the first player in program history to earn all-conference honors as a walk-on.

For her freshman efforts, Grisdale earned a full scholarship at Quinnipiac.

Quinnipiac is currently 11-7 overall and 6-3 in MAAC action.

While at Poland, Grisdale competed in six different sports and is the most decorated student-athlete in school history, graduating with 20 varsity letters.

She broke four basketball school records and scored more points than any boys or girls player in school history with 1,503.