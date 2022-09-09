POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland rebounds from last week’s loss to rival-Canfield to hand Hubbard’s first setback of the year, 28-21.

The Bulldogs outscored the Eagles in the second half, 14-0. Danny Nittoli caught a 46-yard pass from JP Genova to tie the game in the third quarter.

In the fourth, it was Nittoli once again. This time, No. 33 carried the ball into the end zone from a yard away to even Poland’s record at 2-2.

Genova led the team in rushing with 60 yards as he also completed 5 of 10 passes for 121 yards (2 TDs).

For Hubbard, Ben Wilcox ran in the game’s first score. He led the Eagles in rushing with 70 yards on 19 carries.

In this defensive battle, both teams combined to manage 457 yards of total offense and were 5-21 on third downs.

Hubbard is scheduled to return home next week against Struthers in week five. Poland will look to win back-to-back games when they travel to South Range next Friday.