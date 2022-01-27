POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland topped Girard 63-52 in girls’ high school basketball action on Thursday night.

Bulldog seniors Connie Cougras and Katie McDonald led the way with 13 points apiece in the win.

Morgan Kluchar added 11 points in the victory while Ava Nicholudis also reached double figures with 10.

Sieasia Triplett led Girard with a game-high 19 points in the setback.

Poland improves to 14-2 overall on the season and 10-1 in the NE8.

The Bulldogs return to action Monday on the road at Lakeview. Tipoff is slated for 6:15 p.m.