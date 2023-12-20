POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland standout running back and linebacker Cole Fulton made his commitment to Colgate University official on Wednesday morning, putting pen to paper during the early signing period for Division I Football.

“Since I was little, I always loved football, would love to go play at the next level,” said Fulton. “It’s awesome, been waiting for this day for a while and I was happy to join the Colgate family. “Oh, it feels great, put in all those hours in the gym and everything, it finally paid off.”

As a senior, Fulton gained more than 1,300 all-purpose yards and 17 total touchdowns while adding 43 tackles, four tackles for loss and an interception on defense.

For his efforts this past season, Fulton was selected to the WKBN Big 22 list, while making First Team All-County and First Team All-Northeast Ohio.

Fulton also excels academically and was named the WYTV Student Athlete of the Week in September.

The Colgate Raiders compete in Division I FCS and posted a 6-5 record a year ago while finishing in second place in the Patriot League Conference with a 4-2 record.