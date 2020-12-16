Poland standout lineman officially signs with YSU

Poland standout lineman Karter Kellgren officially signed his National Letter of Intent to YSU on Wednesday.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland standout lineman Karter Kellgren officially signed his National Letter of Intent to play college football at Youngstown State on Wednesday.

Kellgren stands 6’5″ and weighs 305 pounds. He is an all-league performer and is also a 3-year letterman for the Bulldogs.

While playing tackle, he helped anchor a Poland offensive line that paved the way for more than 6,500 rushing yards and 77 touchdowns during his career.

In 2019, Kellgren was named a winner of the WKBN Five Blocks of Granite award.

He chose to play for the Penguins over Akron and Indiana State.