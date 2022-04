POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland softball standout Abby Farber announced via social media that she will continue her playing and academic career at St. Bonaventure.

The Bonnies play in the Atlantic 10 conference.

In two games so far this season, the second baseman is 2 for 6 with two runs scored.

Last season, Farber hit .429 with 32 runs scored, 23 RBIs and 11 doubles.

She helped lead the Bulldogs to a District semifinal trip in 2021 and a state semifinal trip in 2019.