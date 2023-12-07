POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland standout athlete Cole Fulton announced his commitment to Colgate University to continue his football career on Thursday afternoon.

Fulton made the announcement on social media, adding: “Excited for the next chapter. Ready to work. Go ‘gate!”

During his senior season with the Bulldogs, Fulton rushed for 1,041 yards, while adding 278 yards receiving and racking up 17 total touchdowns.

Defensively, Fulton registered 43 tackles, 4 tackles for a loss and one interception while leading Poland to a 10-2 record and a first-round playoff win.

The Colgate Raiders compete in Division I FCS and posted a 6-5 record a year ago while going 4-2 in the Patriot League Conference and finishing second place.