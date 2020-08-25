Poland-South Range highlights week 1 in NE8

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the league’s inaugural season, 5 of the team’s eight members advanced to the playoffs. The new season gets underway this Thursday with Niles welcoming Jefferson. The Red Dragons won 7 games a year ago but were left out of the post-season. Niles held wins over Alliance (32-28), South Range (35-34) and Girard (45-35), all playoff teams. Coach Jim Parry’s bunch registered a 34-0 win on the road at Jefferson on September 20.
The top two teams, a year ago, Poland and South Range are set to square off this Friday. Last year, Poland went onto win 10 in a row after a 1-2 start. The Bulldogs toppled South Range at home – 27-7 – in week four to begin their ten-game win streak.
The Hubbard versus Struthers series has resulted in their games being decided by 8-points or less in four of their last five meetings (3 have been by 6 points). Each school is looking at ending their respective three-game slides from last year.
Lakeview is seeking their first win over Girard since 2013. The Indians have taken their last 3 meetings from the Bulldogs which includes their 2017 playoff opener (33-31).
Northeast 8 Athletic Conference
2019 Standings
Poland – 7-0 (11-3)
South Range – 5-2 (8-4)
Struthers – 4-3 (6-5)
Hubbard – 4-3 (6-5)
Niles – 4-3 (7-3)
Girard – 3-4 (6-5)
Lakeview – 1-6 (2-8)
Jefferson – 0-7 (1-9)
2019 Team Stats
Scoring Offense
South Range – 32.2
Struthers – 30.8
Girard – 30.6
Poland – 30.1
Niles – 25.0
Hubbard – 20.4
Lakeview – 11.3
Jefferson – 9.2
Scoring Defense
Poland – 10.7
Hubbard – 17.8
South Range – 17.8
Niles – 21.5
Struthers – 21.6
Girard – 29.0
Lakeview – 29.3
Jefferson – 41.7
Week 1 Schedule
Thursday
Jefferson at Niles
Friday
Poland at South Range
Struthers at Hubbard
Girard at Lakeview