YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was another big week on the high school hardwood for some of the area’s best basketball players.

Watch the video above to see a few of the early contenders for our WKBN Starting 5.

Mineral Ridge protected their home court with a big win over Columbiana on Saturday. Junior Ava Hulett led the charge with a team-high 22 points.

“Our confidence is up after this game,” said Hulett. “We just have to keep working and can’t let our guards down.”

The Poland boys sit atop the conference standings after their win over Struthers last week. Sophomore Carmine Tukalo led the way with 22 points in that victory.

“It’s a big rivalry win,” added Tukalo. “Good way to end the first round of the NE8 but excited for the second half of the season.”

Columbiana’s Averi Marshall shined on high school basketball’s biggest stage Thursday with a team-high 17 points in their win over Southern.

Our Player of the Game from Friday night was Ursuline’s Jaylen Gunther. The freshman lit up rival Cardinal Mooney with 19 points in our WKBN Game of the Week.