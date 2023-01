CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ten different Poland players scored in their 51-30 win over home-standing Lakeview.

JP Genova paced Poland with 15 points with his three triples. Cole Fulton added 10 points and Noah Huda closed out his night with 7 points.

Poland returns home to face Jefferson on Friday.

Ryan Gee and Tyler Capan, collectively, scored 8 and 7 points each.

Lakeview will travel to Hubbard on Friday.