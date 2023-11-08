POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland senior Mary Brant will continue her academic and softball career at Robert Morris University.

Watch the video above to hear from Mary Brant on her college commitment.

“I feel like I felt an instant connection with the coaches. I love the campus. It was a nice distance from home. It kind of just checked all my boxes,” Bryant said. “I think it’s the best feeling ever. I’ve been working for this since I was a little kid, always going to camps and travel games. It’s a great feeling, and I’m glad to officially be committed.”

Brant led the Bulldogs in nearly every statistical category during her junior season. She posted a .573 batting average along with 10 homeruns, 11 doubles, 47 total hits, 39 RBI and 32 runs scored.

Brant also helped lead the Bulldogs to 16 wins last season and a trip to the Division III District Championship game.

Robert Morris is a Division I softball program that competes in the Horizon League. The Colonials were (24-23) overall last season and (14-8) in conference play.