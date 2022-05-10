POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland had a signing day for four of their high school athletes on Tuesday afternoon.

Softball standout Abby Farber will continue her career in the Division I ranks as she signed on to play at St. Bonaventure in the A-10.

Teammate Emily Denney will also be playing softball in college as she signed to play at Mount Union with the Purple Raiders.

Soccer standout Avrey Grischow will cross the border into Pennsylvania to continue her college career at Edinboro University.

Lacrosse senior Angelo Elia becomes the latest Northeast Ohio lax player to play in the college ranks as he will state in-state at Mount Vernon Nazarene.