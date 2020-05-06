Poland sends four student-athletes to college on virtual Signing Day

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – “I’d like to welcome everybody to our first-ever virtual signing day ceremony,” said Poland Athletic Director Brian Banfield during a Zoom call with students, coaches and school administrators Wednesday morning.

“This is a special time for you guys,” says Banfield. “I know it’s unique. I know you’re probably getting tired of hearing it, but you guys don’t deserve this, but you’re fighting through it. We appreciate it.”

Poland High School officially sent four student-athletes to college Wednesday morning, including three members of their regional championship football team. Both Mikey Kushner and Zach Ellis signed with the University of Mount Union.

“I’ve been playing football since I was 6, and it’s always been kind of lifelong dream to get to do it even in high school, and to get to go on and do it in college is even more exciting,” says Poland senior Zach Ellis. “You know we’re ready to go up there and compete and show them what Poland, Ohio is all about.”

“He’s going to get a competitor; that’s one thing,” says Poland senior Mikey Kushner. “Coach Dartt said he wants to keep the tradition going.”

Mike Voitus is staying close to home as well and committed to Youngstown State University.

“I’ve always tried to be the hometown, hard-working kid, and it was just a dream of mine to get this opportunity,” says Poland senior Mike Voitus. “Somebody that’s going to come in there and do whatever it take to win. I just want to win. It’s going to mean working hard with the team. Just hard work, that what I want.”

And that’s what Bowling Green will expect from Maddie Pushay, who will continue her competitive cheer in college.

“The tryout process you had to send your highest level skills, the most energetic cheers you could, anything like that,” says Poland senior Maddie Pushay. “And they expect you to maintain all your skills and everything throughout the whole season.”

It’s a new world for the Class of 2020, one where school, and now Signing Day, has gone virtual.

“Even though it was a little bit different than the norm, it was still a great time,” says Ellis. “Still had the friends and family here. The experience is, it’s definitely going to be a memorable one.”

“It’s not really what we expected,” says Pushay. “But it was nice to be able to do it with some classmates, even though we couldn’t do it in front of our school.”

“I would have liked to not be freezing cold out here,” says Kushner. “But there has to be a first for everything.”

“I mean it is what it is,” says Voitus. “We got everybody around here, and it seems like they’re enjoying themselves, having a good time, so can’t ask for much more. So it’s been good.”