Poland sending twelve standout athletes to the college ranks

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Twelve standout student-athletes from Poland High School officially signed to continue their careers in the college ranks.

A signing ceremony was held in the school auditorium on Tuesday afternoon.

The following made their college choices official:

Halle Sebest – University of Akron Cross Country and Track

Ella Harrell – Michigan State University Women’s Rowing

Teegan Graff- Malone University Women’s Soccer

Karter Kellgren – Youngstown State University Football

Nate Williams – Youngstown State University Football

Anthony Patellis – Heidelberg University Baseball

Anthony Perry – Walsh University Baseball

Nathan Scheck – Westminster College Lacrosse

Carmen Lefoer – Saint Francis University Esports

Andrew Centofanti – Youngstown State University Football

Mia DeCola – Youngstown State Cheerleading

Jackie Grisdale – Quinnipiac University Women’s Basketball

