Poland sending twelve standout athletes to the college ranks

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Twelve standout student-athletes from Poland High School officially signed to continue their careers in the college ranks.
A signing ceremony was held in the school auditorium on Tuesday afternoon.
The following made their college choices official:
Halle Sebest – University of Akron Cross Country and Track
Ella Harrell – Michigan State University Women’s Rowing
Teegan Graff- Malone University Women’s Soccer
Karter Kellgren – Youngstown State University Football
Nate Williams – Youngstown State University Football
Anthony Patellis – Heidelberg University Baseball
Anthony Perry – Walsh University Baseball
Nathan Scheck – Westminster College Lacrosse
Carmen Lefoer – Saint Francis University Esports
Andrew Centofanti – Youngstown State University Football
Mia DeCola – Youngstown State Cheerleading
Jackie Grisdale – Quinnipiac University Women’s Basketball