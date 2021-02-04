Poland secures win #15; Grisdale posts 25-point performance

Jackie Grisdale scored 23 of her game-high 25 points over the last three quarters

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackie Grisdale scored 25 for Poland as they topped Liberty, 58-41, on the road.

Grisdale scored 23 points over the course of the final three quarters.

Poland improves to 15-1 overall and 7-0 in the Northeast 8 Conference.

Connie Cougras also added 9 points for the Lady Bulldogs.

As of now, Poland will host South Range on Thursday and head to Girard on Saturday.

Liberty has dropped five of their last six contests. Freshman Aaliyah Foster and sophomore Demi Watson scored 18 and 11 points respectively for Liberty.

The Lady Leopards (5-8) will face Garfield in Garrettsville on Saturday.