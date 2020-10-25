Poland rolls past Chagrin Falls; Bulldogs to host Ursuline in the regional semifinals

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland rolled past Chagrin Falls, 34-9 in the Division IV Region 13 Quarterfinals Saturday night.

Poland Quarterback Jack Fulton accounted for a pair of touchdowns in the win. He opened the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown pass in the first. He also threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Christian Colosimo in the third quarter.

Bryce Barringer rushed 70 yards and two touchdowns in the win for the Bulldogs.

Cam O’Connor accounted for the lone touchdown for the Tigers on a 26-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Chagrin Falls’ playoff run concludes with a record of 5-3.

Poland improves to 7-1 on the season. The Bulldogs advance to face Ursuline in the Division IV Regional Semifinals next Saturday night at 7 p.m.