Poland rolls past Austintown-Fitch to earn sixth-straight win

Nine Poland players scored a point in the Bulldogs' blowout win over Fitch

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland scored early and often against Austintown-Fitch Monday night, taking a 62-28 win over the Falcons.

Watch the video above for highlights between the Bulldogs and Fitch.

The second quarter proved to be the difference for Poland, going on a 17-4 run throughout the quarter to take a 31-11 lead into the half.

Three Bulldogs scored in double-figures led by Mary Brant with 15 while Jackie Grisdale had 13 and Morgan Kluchar added 10.

In all, nine players were on the scoresheet for Poland on Monday.

For Fitch, Chelsie Wheeler and Zayda Creave each had 12 points.

Poland improves to 6-1 on the year.