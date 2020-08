Poland will open the season at South Range and close at Struthers

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Bulldogs will play an all Northeast 8 schedule in 2020 after the OHSAA reduced the regular season to just six games last week.

Poland will open and close on the road. A visit to South Range is in store for the Bulldogs on August 28 before closing the season at Struthers on October 2.

Below is the full schedule, all games begin at 7PM:

Aug. 28 – at South Range

Sept. 4 – Niles

Sept. 11 – Girard

Sept. 18 – at Lakeview

Sept. 25 – Hubbard

Oct 2. – at Struthers