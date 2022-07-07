BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Little League Ohio District 2 Baseball Tournament is winding down, as the stakes rise with each game.

There was plenty of action on Thursday night and here’s how things turned out:

In the Minor Baseball (11U) Division, Poland rolled Canfield in a 12-2 victory. Canfield suffered their second loss and is eliminated from the tournament.

Poland will face Boardman in the 11U District 2 championship game on Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m. on Field L1. The game will be televised live as a special presentation of the WKBN Little League Baseball ‘Game of the Week.’