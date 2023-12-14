POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ahead by just one point (39-38) entering the final quarter, Poland outscored Girard 16-7 to pull away to post a 55-45 victory at home.

Mary Brant led the Bulldogs with 16. Leanne Williams scored 10 as Avery Jakubovic and Elliana Thompson recorded 9 and 7 points apiece.

Poland drained 9 three-pointers.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs will travel to Columbiana to take on the Clippers.

Mia Malito (16) and Makenzee White (14) combined to score 30 points for the Indians.

Girard will face Badger on Saturday in Kinsman.