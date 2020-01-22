WATCH: Poland pulls away in Battle of 170; Bulldogs hold off Springfield

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland held off Springfield, 59-51 Tuesday night in boys’ high school basketball action.

Michael Cougras led the Bulldogs with 21 points, while Zach Kassem added 13 points. Michael Gordon also reached double-figures with 12.

Springfield was led by Drew Clark who led all scorers with 28 points. He tallied his 1,000th career point in the setback.

Springfield drops to 7-6 overall on the season.



Poland improves to 9-4 overall on the season. The Bulldogs return to action on Friday at home against Struthers.



The game will be broadcast air as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week live at 7 p.m. on MyYTV and the WKBN mobile app.