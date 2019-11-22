Poland preps for unbeaten Perry; Bulldogs eye regional title

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Football team is now three wins away from winning the second state title in program history.

Saturday night, the Bulldogs will play in the Regional Final for the first time in ten years, and just the second time in the last 20 campaigns.



Standing in their way of a trip to the State Final-Four is undefeated Perry. The Pirates are back in the Regional Final for the third time in the last four years. They enters this week’s action with a record of 12-0.

Perry has scored 35 points or more in every game this season. That includes playoff wins over Girard (48-7) and CVCA (37-14).

Meanwhile, Poland enters week 13 with a record of 10-2. The Bulldogs are in the midst of their 12th playoff appearance in the last 14 years, and previously won a state title back in 1999.

In two playoff victories, Poland has outscored the opposition 66-0. That includes victories over Struthers (31-0) and Indian Creek (35-0)

The winner of Saturday night’s matchup will advance to face the winner of Newark Licking Valley (12-0)/ Bloom Carroll (10-2) in the Division IV State Semifinal at 7 p.m. Nov. 30. at a location to be determined.

Poland and Perry will kickoff Saturday at 7 p.m. at Austintown Fitch.