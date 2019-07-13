Poland polishes off 9U Little League District Title

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland topped Boardman 12-2 in the District 2 9U Little League Baseball District Championship Friday evening at the Fields of Dreams in Boardman.



With the game tied 2-2 in the 4th inning, Poland’s Thano Mihas gave Poland the lead for good with a 2-run base hit to left.



Previous results from other age groups in the District 2 District Tournament:



8-10 Year Old Tournament

Canfield 6, Poland 2. Canfield will play in the State of Ohio 8-10 Year-Old Tournament in Jefferson. Their first game will be Saturday, July 27th.

Major (10-12 Year Old) Tournament

Boardman wins 4-0 over Canfield on a walk-off Grand Slam to win the District 2 Championship. Boardman will play in the State of Ohio Little League Major Division Tournament in New Albany. Their first game will be Sunday, July 21st at 4:00 PM.

Watch the video for highlights of Poland’s thrilling win in the District Championship.





