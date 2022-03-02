BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland oulasted Chardon 73-67 in overtime in the Division II District Semifinal at Boardman High School on Wednesday night.

Chardon’s Joshua Bruce hit a pair of threes to tie the game at 67, sending it to overtime.

But the Bulldogs took over in the extra session, leaving them one wain away from a trip to regionals.

Ross Dedo led the Bulldogs with 37 points. Christian Colosimo added 19 points in the win for the Bulldogs.

Poland advances to face the winner of Chaney/Chagrin Falls in the Division II District Championship game on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Boardman High School.