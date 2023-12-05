POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland took down Springfield 43-27 to open up the 2023-24 basketball season for both schools on Tuesday night.

View extended highlights from the Bulldogs win in the video above.

In front of the home crowd, Poland jumped out to 13-0 lead in the second quarter before Springfield guard Dylan Sheely knocked down a 3-pointer to put the Tigers on the board.

Poland was led in scoring by sophomore Carmine Tukalo with 15 points and Jacob Hayes with 9.

The Bulldogs would go on to win by 16 points as they improve to 1-0 on the season.

After the loss, Springfield drops to 0-1 on the year and will next take on Crestview at home.