POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s not an easy task taking over the football program of the high school you graduated from. On top of that, add your dad being a legendary coach and having the field named after him.

Well, who else but Coach Tom Pavlansky would answer the bell going 8-4 in his first season at Poland? It was the first time that a Bulldogs’ first-year head coach had a winning record since 1983.

“We firmly believe football is really, really important to everybody. It’s a significant part of our culture,” Pavlansky said. “And I said we got a lot of young kids here that are working their tails off to be the best Poland Bulldog they can be.”

It’s a football team that knows a thing or two about winning and needs that culture to trickle down to a new crop of talent.

“Led by our three captains and our 11 seniors, I think our underclassmen got a great, get a great example of, again, of how it should be, and how it’s supposed to be and how it’s expected to be,” Pavlansky said.

And not many know how to get there like the Bulldogs’ head ball coach.

“He cares about us, not even just as players, as just people in general,” Poland senior Stephen Solic said.

With his more than two decades of running the Lakeview football team just 30 miles away, Pavlansky is now really settling into his home at Poland in year two.

“I’m kind of honored that I get the privilege of being coached by him,” Solic said.

But it certainly won’t be easy after losing 19 starters to graduation, so having players step up could make or break the season — players like senior captain Bryce Barringer.

“It feels good to be able to run and jump and everything again,” Barringer said.

Barringer actually missed his entire junior football season with an injury.

“I tore my ACL, both of my meniscus and strained my MCI sophomore year of baseball season,” Barringer said. “I actually hated coming here, watching them playing just because I wanted to be out here with them, so it was hard for me.”

He will now head into his senior year as a captain, voted on by his teammates.

“To me, it gives you chills,” Pavlansky said. “That says a lot about who Bryce is as a person, first and foremost, who he is as a leader, you know. And then we expect Bryce to have his career-best year, for sure.”

“Now, being back out here, you’re ready again. Just being able to be out here, it’s great,” Barringer said.