CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Five Bulldogs scored 6 points or more as Poland rolled to a 47-26 victory over South Range.

Ariana Daniels led the Bulldogs with 13 points while Sarah Forsyth finished with 11 and Leanna Williams scored all 7 of her points in the first half. Kyle Hudran and Mary Brant both also scored 6 points apiece.

Poland led after the first quarter by just three points (13-10) before outscoring the homestanding-Raiders by eighteen points (34-16) over the final three quarters.

On Monday, Poland will be matched against Jefferson in another Northeast 8 contest.

South Range featured Emma Cunningham and Gwen Lowry, who each scored 6 points.

The Raiders will welcome Niles on Monday.