Poland improve to 17-2; 11 girls score

Jackie Grisdale scored 19 to lead Poland

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland improves to 17-2 overall following their 60-20 win over Hubbard. Eleven Lady Bulldogs got into the scoring column. Jackie Grisdale led the way with 19 points. Number 21 sank a trio of three-point shots while also draining both of her foul shots. Katie McDonald scored all 8 of her points in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Bulldogs will play at home on Thursday against Niles.

Senior Jackie Adler took team-high honors for scoring for Hubbard with 7. The Lady Eagles connected on 8 of their 12 free throw attempts (66.7%). Hubbard will travel to Struthers to take on the Wildcats on Thursday.

Yesterday, teams across the state learned whom they’ll be matched against in the tournament. Hubbard will play at Mooney in the Austintown District Sectional Semifinal. Poland will play the winner of Niles and Struthers contest in the Sectional Final on February 20.