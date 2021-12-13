CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland girls basketball team bounced back from a loss over the weekend by topping South Range on Monday 35-34.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Poland held South Range to just one point in the second quarter and stretched their lead to as many as 10 in the second half.

But the Raiders would make a run in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 15-8 to pull within one, but were unable to overcome the deficit.

Poland improves to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the Northeast 8 while South Range drops to 4-3.